Grant had 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 win over Phoenix.

Although Grant's secondary numbers left a bit to be desired, he shot the ball well and finished with a solid total in the much-needed victory. The Trail Blazers went 0-4 during Grant' recent absence, so his contribution is imperative to the team's future success. Shaedon Sharpe left the game Tuesday and although he could be fine for Thursday's game, Grant should receive additional fantasy consideration if Sharpe is out.