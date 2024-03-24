Grant (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Grant is in danger of missing his eighth straight contest while recovering from a right hamstring strain. Assuming he's eventually ruled out, Toumani Camara should continue to benefit from a playing time standpoint.
