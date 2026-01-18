Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Unlikely to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Kings due to left Achilles injury management.
Grant has played in two straight games for the Blazers after coming back from an Achilles injury, so it appears he's in line for a rest day. Expect confirmation from the team closer to tipoff.
