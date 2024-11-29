Grant (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Kings.
Grant missed Wednesday's loss against the Pacers after suffering a left knee sprain against the Grizzlies on Monday, and this doubtful tag suggests he won't play Friday, either. If that ends up being the case, then Deni Avdija should remain in the starting lineup.
