Grant (quadriceps) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Grant is unlikely to play Monday after experiencing right quadricep soreness during Saturday's overtime win over Memphis. Matisse Thybulle (hip) is questionable, so Portland's wing depth may be tested if both forwards are downgraded to out.
