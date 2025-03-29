Grant (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Grant will likely sit out for a 10th straight game Sunday as the Trail Blazers continue to take a cautious approach with nothing left to play for this season. Assuming he's out, Grant's next chance to play comes Tuesday against the Hawks.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doubtful against Sacramento•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't play against Cleveland•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doubtful for Sunday•