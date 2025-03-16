Grant (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
It appears Grant will miss a third consecutive game due to right knee tendinitis. Deni Avdija should remain in the starting lineup due to Grant's expected absence while Kris Murray sees extended playing time off the bench.
