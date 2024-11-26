Grant (knee) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Pacers.
Grant suffered a left knee sprain against Memphis on Monday and is expected to miss Wednesday's contest. If Grant is ultimately ruled out, Deni Avdija, Kris Murray (chest) and Jabari Walker could be in store for extended playing time.
