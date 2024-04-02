Grant (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets.
Grant will likely miss his 12th straight game Wednesday while dealing with a right hamstring strain. Jabari Walker should draw another start with Toumani Camara (ribs) out for the season.
