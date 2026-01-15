Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) is probable for Thursday's game against the Hawks.
After spending nearly a full month in recovery mode with left Achilles tendonitis, Grant finally appears to be ready to retake the floor Thursday. The Trail Blazers figure to have a minutes restriction in place for the veteran forward. Grant has averaged 21.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 blocks in 32.9 minutes per contest over his last 13 appearances, and it's possible Sidy Cissoko is heading to the bench Thursday, though Portland will be without Deni Avdija (back) again.
