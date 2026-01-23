Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Upgrades to probable Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Grant has missed 15 of the Trail Blazers' last 17 games due to a left Achilles injury. He is on track to play Thursday but could sit in the second leg of Portland's back-to-back set Friday against Toronto.
