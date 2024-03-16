Grant (hamstring) will not play Saturday against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
No surprise here, as Grant was previously considered doubtful. The good news for Portland is that Jabari Walker (hip) is set to return from a five-game absence.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Out again Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Rusty in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Good to go Monday•