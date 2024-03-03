Grant will not return to Saturday's game versus Memphis due to right quad soreness. He finished with five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT)
The injury sounds relatively minor, but Portland tends to be cautious with their veterans. With Grant sidelined, Portland could lean more on players such as Jabari Walker and Matisse Thybulle.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Posts well-rounded line in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Struggles with shot Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Strong from deep as top scorer•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Turns in 24 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Career-high 49 points in OT loss•