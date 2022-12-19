Grant (back) will play in Monday's contest against the Thunder, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
After missing the team's previous contest with a back injury, Grant will officially make his return to the court Monday. Justise Winslow figures to return back to his reserve role with Grant back in the lineup.
