Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Will play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Grant has managed to shed his probable tag and will likely come off the bench in just his second game back from an Achilles injury. He logged 23 minutes Thursday and could very well sit around that mark again Saturday.
