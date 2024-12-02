Grant (knee) will play Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Grant has missed the last two games with a left knee sprain, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. Grant holds averages of 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances.