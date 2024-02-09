Grant (back) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Grant should see a nice uptick in usage Thursday night with Malcolm Brogdon (illness) and Deandre Ayton (illness) watching from the sidelines, so he could be someone to consider targeting in daily fantasy leagues.
