Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Will play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Heat, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Grant is back after a one-game absence, which will likely result in fewer minutes for Sidy Cissoko. Grant has put in averages of 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.5 triples per game this season.
