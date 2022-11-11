Grant (ankle) will suit up for Thursday's contest against the Pelicans.
Grant was initially listed as questionable Thursday after missing Portland's first leg of the back-to-back set due to a left ankle sprain, but will be active for Thursday's game. With Damian Lillard (rest) and Jusuf Nurkic (thigh) out Thursday, Grant will likely be in line for a larger workload.
