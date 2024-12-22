Grant ended with five points (2-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two assists and one block over 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-94 loss to the Spurs.

The Trail Blazers needed Grant to be productive in this contest, and the veteran forward couldn't deliver while posting one of his worst shooting lines of the 2024-25 campaign thus far. Grant has failed to reach the 15-point mark in five of his last eight appearances, including two outings in which he couldn't even surpass the five-point plateau. Grant is prone to deliver strong performances occasionally, but he's lacked consistency in recent weeks. Over that eight-game stretch, Grant is averaging a mere 14.4 points per tilt.