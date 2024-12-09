Grant finished with three points (1-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 loss to the Lakers.

Grant had one of the worst performances of his career Sunday, missing all but one of his 12 shots from the field en route to posting a season-low scoring mark. Grant has also failed to reach the 15-point plateau in four of his last five contests, and the veteran has endured a rocky tenure in Portland this season. He's averaging just 15.3 points per game, which would represent his lowest mark across his last five seasons by a sizable margin.