Grant (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game against Boston, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The veteran forward continues to nurse right knee tendinitis. Grant's next chance to end a four-game absence arrives Friday in Oklahoma City. Shaedon Sharpe has averaged 24.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 36.2 minutes over his past four games, and he should remain in Portland's starting five in Grant's stead.