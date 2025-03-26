Grant (knee) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Grant's absence streak will extend to eight straight contests due to right knee tendinitis. Until Grant is able to return to action, Shaedon Sharpe will likely continue to start.
