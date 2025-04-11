Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Golden State.
Grant will remain sidelined for a 16th straight matchup while dealing with right knee tendinitis. His next opportunity to return will arrive in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Lakers.
