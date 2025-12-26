Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) will be sidelined for Friday's matchup against the Clippers.
The veteran forward will be sidelined for a fourth straight game due to an Achilles injury. His next chance to play arrives Sunday against the Celtics.
