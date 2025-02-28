Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
Grant will miss Friday's game due to right knee soreness, and his next chance to play will be Sunday against the Cavaliers. He has averaged 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1,0 blocks over 35.0 minutes per game in February, though he's shot just 34.2 percent from the field over that span. With Grant and Deni Avdija (quadriceps) both out Friday, the Trail Blazers will roll with a starting lineup of Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, Kris Murray and Donovan Clingan, per Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Rough shooting performance•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Three swipes in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Will face Lakers on Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Questionable to face LAL•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Out with knee soreness•