Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Golden State, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
The 30-year-old forward will miss his fifth outing since Feb. 28 due to right knee tendinitis. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Knicks. Kris Murray and Jabari Walker are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Grant being sidelined.
