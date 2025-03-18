Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

As expected, Grant will miss a fourth straight game due to right knee tendinitis. His next chance to return is Wednesday against the Grizzlies, though a clear timeline for his return has not been announced by the Blazers. With Grant sidelined, more minutes are available for Matisse Thybulle, Kris Murray, Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija.