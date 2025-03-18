Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
As expected, Grant will miss a fourth straight game due to right knee tendinitis. His next chance to return is Wednesday against the Grizzlies, though a clear timeline for his return has not been announced by the Blazers. With Grant sidelined, more minutes are available for Matisse Thybulle, Kris Murray, Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: No-go Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doubtful for Wednesday•