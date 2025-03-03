Now Playing

Grant (knees) will not play Monday against the 76ers, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Grant will be sidelined for a third straight game as the Trail Blazers continue to take a cautious approach with the veteran. In the meantime, guys like Shaedon Sharpe, Kris Murray, Dalano Banton and Scoot Henderson could step into increased roles for Portland.

