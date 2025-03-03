Grant (knees) will not play Monday against the 76ers, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
Grant will be sidelined for a third straight game as the Trail Blazers continue to take a cautious approach with the veteran. In the meantime, guys like Shaedon Sharpe, Kris Murray, Dalano Banton and Scoot Henderson could step into increased roles for Portland.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Iffy against Cleveland•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't play Friday vs. Brooklyn•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Rough shooting performance•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Three swipes in loss•