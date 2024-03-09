Grant (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game versus the Raptors.
Grant will miss his second straight game Saturday while dealing with right hamstring soreness. Dalano Banton, Kris Murray, Matisse Thybulle and Toumani Camara should all continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. Grant's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Boston.
