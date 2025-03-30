Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Grant will miss his 10th consecutive contest due to right knee tendinitis. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against Atlanta. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if the non-contending Trail Blazers continue to exercise caution with the 31-year-old moving forward.
