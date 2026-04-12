Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (calf) is out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Kings.
A calf issue will cause Grant to miss his seventh game in a row to close out the regular season. It remains to be seen if he'll be available for the Play-In Tournament.
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Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Not playing Sunday•