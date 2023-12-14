Watch Now:

Grant (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Grant will miss a third straight contest with a concussion that he suffered Dec. 3. In his absence, Matisse Thybulle, Jabari Walker and Kris Murray have been seeing more action and should continue to hold an expanded role during Thursday's tilt. Grant's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Mavericks.

More News