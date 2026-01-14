Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Warriors.
Grant is set to sit out his 14th straight game Tuesday, but this was the first time he received the "doubtful" tag since going down, which indicates progress. His next chance to play will come Thursday versus the Hawks.
