Grant (Achilles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Grant will miss an 11th straight game while recovering from left Achiles tendinitis. His next chance to play is Friday's rematch against Houston, but Grant doesn't appear to have a clear timeline for his return. An indication that he is getting closer to his return would be if he were to be tagged as doubtful, questionable or probable (rather than out) by the Trail Blazers.