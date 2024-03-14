Grant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

It's the first game of a back-to-back, so Grant will hit the sidelines, and his absence will result in more minutes for Dalano Banton, Toumani Camara, Matisse Thbulle and Jabari Walker. Deandre Ayton and Anfernee Simons will be very busy on offense Wednesday night sans Grant.