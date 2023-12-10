Grant (concussion) won't travel with the team to Los Angeles and has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Clippers, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Grant will miss a third straight game due to a concussion. His next chance to return will come Thursday versus Utah. In Grant's absence, Toumani Camara, Matisse Thybulle and Jabari Walker are candidates for increased roles.