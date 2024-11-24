Share Video

Grant (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Memphis.

Despite being under the weather, Grant was able to play Saturday against the Rockets, finishing with 22 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block over 33 minutes. Since and including Nov. 1, Grant has averaged 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 33.0 minutes per game.

