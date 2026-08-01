Trail Blazers' Jeremy Sochan: Inks deal with Portland

Sochan agreed to a one-year contract with the Trail Blazers on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Sochan will join the Trail Blazers on a one-year pact after splitting time between the Spurs and Knicks during the 2025-26 campaign. The Baylor product appeared in 44 regular-season games between the two clubs, averaging 3.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 10.7 minutes per contest after averaging double-digit scoring marks in each of his first three NBA seasons. The 23-year-old forward will look to carve out a role off the bench and rediscover his form in Portland.