The Trail Blazers recalled Butler from the G League's Stockton Kings on Tuesday.

Butler rejoins Portland following a six-game stint with Stockton in which he averaged 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in 24.0 minutes per game. The seven-foot big man will offer the Trail Blazers some depth in the frontcourt Tuesday against the Knicks, but he isn't a lock to be included in head coach Chauncey Billups' rotation.