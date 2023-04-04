Butler (ankle) has been cleared for Tuesday against the Grizzlies.
The Blazers will only have nine players available Tuesday. Butler has been seeing minutes in the teens for Portland, averaging 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds over the past four games.
