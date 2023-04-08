Butler will come off the bench for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Butler got the nod and played 37 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Spurs, but Kevin Knox will draw the start Saturday. Across the past six games, Butler has averaged 5.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.2 minutes.