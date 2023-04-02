Butler has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle injury.

Butler will finish Sunday's contest with five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound across 18 minutes off the bench. He can be viewed as questionable for the Trail Blazers' next game Tuesday versus the Grizzlies until the team provides an update on his status.