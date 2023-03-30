Butler had three points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 120-80 loss to the Kings.

With a majority of Portland's regular sidelined, Butler cracked the rotation for a second straight game and finished with a season-high 26 minutes. The undrafted rookie out of Florida State figures to continue getting opportunities down the stretch, but he's unlikely to produce consistently enough to crack fantasy relevancy.