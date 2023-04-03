Butler (ankle) is questionable Tuesday at Memphis.
With the Blazers in full-on tank mode, Butler has played double-digit minutes in four straight games, but he departed Sunday's contest against Minnesota with a sprained left ankle. Portland will wait to see how the ankle feels Tuesday before making a call on his status.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' John Butler: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' John Butler: Plays season-high 26 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' John Butler: Back with NBA team•
-
Trail Blazers' John Butler: Makes overall impact•
-
Trail Blazers' John Butler: Makes Stockton debut•
-
Trail Blazers' John Butler: Back to G League•