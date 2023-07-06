Butler signed a one-year, two-way contract with Portland on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Butler appeared in 19 games for the Trail Blazers last season as a two-way player and averaged 2.4 points across 11.6 minutes. However, with the departure of Drew Eubanks, Butler could be in line for a larger role at the center position behind Jusuf Nurkic, especially considering Portland is transitioning to a youth movement across the board. However, the Trail Blazers could look to free agency or the trade market to add more pieces to the frontcourt.