Butler ended Thursday's 129-127 loss to San Antonio with 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes.

Butler drew his first career start Thursday and was excellent defensively, posting multiple tallies in each defensive category. With the Trail Blazers essentially shutting down a majority of its regulars, Butler has seen an increased role over the past six games, totaling 5.5 points in 23.2 minutes, but the undrafted rookie out of Florida State has picked up his production over his past two appearances, posting 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 31.0 minutes during those contests.