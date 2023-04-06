Butler will move into the starting lineup for Thursday's game in San Antonio.

Shaedon Sharpe (knee) is out, so Butler will replace him in the first unit and will be joined by Skylar Mays, Jeenathan Williams, Trendon Watford and Drew Eubanks. Butler will have a ton of opportunity Thursday evening, but he hasn't been terribly impressive since becoming a regular part of the rotation, posting averages of 4.2 points and 2.0 rebounds over the past five games.