Butler (left ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
It's unclear when Butler sustained the left ankle injury, but he will be unable to return Sunday. He finishes with five points and one rebound over 18 minutes and will have just one day off before the Trail Blazers visit the Grizzlies on Tuesday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' John Butler: Plays season-high 26 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' John Butler: Back with NBA team•
-
Trail Blazers' John Butler: Makes overall impact•
-
Trail Blazers' John Butler: Makes Stockton debut•
-
Trail Blazers' John Butler: Back to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' John Butler: Rare appearance in thumping win•