Trail Blazers' John Jenkins: Pours in 25 points in Sunday's victory
Jenkins totaled 25 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists and one rebound in 21 minutes during Sunday's 95-80 summer league victory over the Celtics.
Jenkins caught fire Sunday, rarely missing on his way to a game-high 25 points. He has demonstrated the ability to score the ball but offers very little outside of that. He has bounced around both the league and overseas since being drafted in 2012 and looks headed for much of the same this season barring any minor miracles.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' John Jenkins: To play for Portland in summer league•
-
John Jenkins: Signs with Spanish club•
-
Hawks' John Jenkins: Joins Atlanta for training camp•
-
John Jenkins: Waived by Phoenix on Friday•
-
Suns' John Jenkins: Not included in rotation•
-
Suns' John Jenkins: Makes regular season roster•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...