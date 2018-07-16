Trail Blazers' John Jenkins: Pours in 25 points in Sunday's victory

Jenkins totaled 25 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists and one rebound in 21 minutes during Sunday's 95-80 summer league victory over the Celtics.

Jenkins caught fire Sunday, rarely missing on his way to a game-high 25 points. He has demonstrated the ability to score the ball but offers very little outside of that. He has bounced around both the league and overseas since being drafted in 2012 and looks headed for much of the same this season barring any minor miracles.